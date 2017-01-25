3 arrests made in Carson City burglaries | NevadaAppeal.com

Detectives from Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint investigation Wednesday involving multiple residential burglaries between the two counties. A total of three arrests were made.

The investigation led detectives to Dayton, where two suspects were located in possession of a large amount of stolen property from several burglaries.

Arrested were Farron Cook, 27 of Dayton, for one count of burglary. Bail for Cook was set at $100,000. Also arrested was Cody Jeffcoat, 30, of Dayton. Bail for Jeffcoat was set at $100,000 as well.

Jeffcoat and Cook were linked to two burglaries in Carson City. The first one was in the area of Long Street and Mountain Street. The second one was located on Crain Street. Multiple additional charges are pending in Lyon County and Douglas County on both men.

Detectives also linked a third unrelated man to a burglary that occurred on Nevada Street in Carson City this week. Michael Swerdling 28, of Carson City, was arrested for possession of a credit card without the card holder’s permission. Swerdling is being held without bail.

Swerdling is suspected in the third burglary and the investigation is continuing with charges pending.

He was located and arrested by the Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force and Nevada Division of Investigations in Reno this afternoon and then brought back to Carson City on the warrant and for the additional investigation.