Arrest made involving vehicle used to try to hit people, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 11:10 a.m., Charles Rosencrantz, 22, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items near the 1100 block of Spartan Avenue. Rosencrantz was later located near the 200 block of Gardengate Way. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 12:21 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a man panhandling near Roop Street and Northgate Lane. Bail was set at $2,665.

At 4:21 p.m., Robert Deuel, 47, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription after deputies responded to reports of a man trying to hit people with a vehicle near the 1900 block of Boeing Way. At the same incident, Kasey Nichols, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon and destruction of property and Karen Manzo, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony battery with a deadly weapon. Bail for Deuel was set at $92,500, bail for Nichols was set at $32,500 and bail for Manzo was set at $30,000.

At 7:31 p.m., John Taylor, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted possession of a stolen vehicle warrant and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of a petit larceny near the 400 block of Park Street. No bail was set.

At 9:55 p.m., Lance Smith, 45, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a subject threatening with a knife near the 800 block of Sean Drive. Bail was set at $23,000.

At 10:24 p.m., Jason Kaspian, 33, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 1800 block of Winnie Lane. No bail was set.

TUESDAY

At 3:23 p.m., a 48-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Long and Humbolt. No bail was set.

At 4:03 p.m., Christopher Barker, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with strangulation near the 400 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $15,000.

At 4:50 p.m., a 30-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of failure to register, disorderly conduct, intoxicated pedestrian and soliciting without a license after deputies responded to a man lying on a residence porch near the 2000 block of Ashwood Court. Bail was set at $840.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.