Both suspects arrested in Carson City homicide case

Two Northern Nevada men have been taken into custody for an Oregon murder investigation.

Tevin Lafond, 21, of Yerington, and Kyle Steele, 21, of Carson City were the suspected shooters in the homicide of 32-year-old Arnie Lee Eggsman, reported the Klamath County, Ore., District Attorney's Office. The three had allegedly been at a party in Chiloquin, Ore., when a dispute occurred and Lafond and Steele allegedly shot and killed the victim. The two suspects were tracked back to Nevada and suspected to be hiding in Carson City and Lyon County.

Carson City Sheriff's Office, Washoe Tribal Police, Oregon State Police, and Reno and Washoe County law enforcement coordinated efforts throughout the weekend to bring the two suspects to justice Monday.

"Our patrol division worked threat information through the weekend and Washoe Tribal Police did a tremendous job of collecting substantial information and follow up on Monday," said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong.

On Monday, with information provided by a witness in Oregon, Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, a Carson City task force member and Oregon State Police officers arrested Lafond around 6 p.m. in Lyon County.

Washoe Tribal Police, with backup assistance from the Carson City Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest Steele at his Carson City residence on the Carson City Colony, but were unable to find him at the time.

"With Steele the challenge was more difficult because he was believed to be on tribal land, and while we have a mutual aid agreement we were unable to gather enough sufficient information for a warrant for the Shoshone residence," Furlong said. "But midday, we made contact and prepared a mutual aid response team if things went wrong, however Steele was not located at that time and we had to work with the family to negotiate a voluntary surrender and we withdrew law enforcement from the area."

Steele turned himself into the Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. Monday, though Furlong reported he wasn't cooperative with investigators.

Lafond is being held at the Lyon County jail and Steele is being held at Carson City jail, both awaiting extradition warrants from Oregon. Furlong said the two won't be transferred to the same detention facility while in Nevada and the extradition process could take up to 30 days.

"Much appreciation is given to the Chiloquin Community members and witnesses whose cooperation with law enforcement has facilitated our efforts to bring justice for the Eggsman family," wrote Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello in a press release.

Teamwork was said to be one of the biggest contributors to success in the operation.

"We all cooperated extremely well and coordinated activity over many miles as we had cooperation as far north as Oregon," Furlong said. "Communication became key and I am happy with everyone's response."

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on Lafond, Steele or the murder should contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Division.