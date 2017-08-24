Brothers arrested in connection with Carson City Off-Roads thefts

Four brothers have been arrested in California in connection with several high end bike thefts during the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road event.

Jesus Gallardo, 25; Sergio Gallardo, 23; Martin Gallardo, 27; and Juan Carlos Gallardo, 29 were arrested Saturday by the Truckee Police Department and Placer County Sheriff's Office in San Francisco after police surveillance identified their vehicle as the same one involved in bike thefts across Nevada and California. Officers conducted a search warrant of the San Francisco residence, and police recovered about $70,000 worth of mountain and road bikes, however, reports claim they believe other parts had been salvaged and sold.

Carson City Sheriff's Detective Sam Hately said they can confirm the vehicle and suspects seen on surveillance video in Carson City are the same as the ones discovered in Placer County.

The four brothers are facing charges of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

No other information has been made available at this time by Placer County Sheriff's Office, Truckee Police Department or Carson City Sheriff's Office.