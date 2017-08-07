California man arrested on suspicion of felony burglary says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

FRIDAY

At 9:47 p.m., Jeremy Hall, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3400 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 3:48 p.m., David Wages, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license suspended, no insurance and registration suspended after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and College Parkway. At the same incident, Derek Mares, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail for Wage was set at $4,650 and bail for Mares was set at $2,500.

At 5:18 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a battery near 6th and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 5:21 p.m., Israel Mora-Dominguez, 33, of Sparks, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, no insurance, disobedience to a traffic device and speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and I-580. At the same incident, Merissa Clark, 30, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Mora-Dominguez was set at $4,285 and bail for Clark was set at $3,500.

At 6:14 p.m., Jeremy Spears, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of a felony and misdemeanor warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.

At 9:32 p.m., Tonya Young, 27, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious couple near the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. At the same incident, a 32-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court. Bail for Young was set at $3,500 and bail for the man was set at $6,000.

At 10:43 p.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions and violation of court monitored supervision after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Russell and Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,500.

SATURDAY

At 7:00 a.m., a 38-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near Beverly Drive and Roop Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:33 a.m., Christopher Sturgis, 27, of Santa Clara, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a broken window near the 800 block of Terrace Street. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 2:24 p.m., Jacob Madden, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony violation of pre-trial conditions and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a home visit near the 900 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 4:08 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 2400 block of Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:02 p.m., a 45-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near 7th and Plaza Streets. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 5:46 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.