California man arrested on suspicion of felony burglary says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

California man arrested on suspicion of felony burglary says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
August 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Carson City
FRIDAY
At 9:47 p.m., Jeremy Hall, 28, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony theft after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 3400 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $2,500.
At 3:48 p.m., David Wages, 31, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license suspended, no insurance and registration suspended after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and College Parkway. At the same incident, Derek Mares, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail for Wage was set at $4,650 and bail for Mares was set at $2,500.
At 5:18 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a battery near 6th and Carson Streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 5:21 p.m., Israel Mora-Dominguez, 33, of Sparks, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver's license, no insurance, disobedience to a traffic device and speed after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and I-580. At the same incident, Merissa Clark, 30, of Reno was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail for Mora-Dominguez was set at $4,285 and bail for Clark was set at $3,500.
At 6:14 p.m., Jeremy Spears, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of a felony and misdemeanor warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Arrowhead Drive. Bail was set at $4,000.
At 9:32 p.m., Tonya Young, 27, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious couple near the Edmonds Drive Jackpot Crossing Casino. At the same incident, a 32-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court. Bail for Young was set at $3,500 and bail for the man was set at $6,000.
At 10:43 p.m., a 21-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of violation of bail conditions and violation of court monitored supervision after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Russell and Highway 50. Bail was set at $3,500.
SATURDAY
At 7:00 a.m., a 38-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near Beverly Drive and Roop Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 8:33 a.m., Christopher Sturgis, 27, of Santa Clara, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a broken window near the 800 block of Terrace Street. Bail was set at $25,000.
At 2:24 p.m., Jacob Madden, 26, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony violation of pre-trial conditions and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a home visit near the 900 block of 5th Street. Bail was set at $3,500.
At 4:08 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a protection order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 2400 block of Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 5:02 p.m., a 45-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near 7th and Plaza Streets. Bail was set at $6,000.
At 5:46 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of William Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
