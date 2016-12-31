Carson City man arrested after standoff with deputies | NevadaAppeal.com

A 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested early Saturday morning after a two and a half hour standoff with Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies.

At 10:45 p.m. Friday night, Carson City Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a domestic battery causing substantial bodily harm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4200 block of Pheasant Drive and the saw the male suspect, later identified as Mark Samaniego, in the window loading a firearm. The female victim fled the residence with two children.

Deputies and SWAT established a perimeter around the residence as they attempted to call the suspect out of the residence. The suspect was in the front window yelling at police “I haven’t done anything wrong, you… cowards” and “Do you have a warrant to be harassing me?”

Negotiators arrived on scene about 1 a.m., however the suspect still refused to exit the residence.

The suspect surrendered after SWAT officers breached the front door with a flash bang at about 1:20 a.m.

The victim has several lacerations on her face after Samaniego allegedly punched her causing damage to her teeth.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bail was set at $15,000. 1.:24 a.m.

