Carson City Sheriff seeking help in possible child luring

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in attempting to identify a person involved in an incident of possible child luring.

On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. a young female was walking in the area of Koontz and Hillview in south Carson City. While walking in the area, the young female was approached by an unknown male in a copper colored Ford Ranger Pick-up. The vehicle was described as having a lot of rust, and chipped paint. The vehicle was occupied by a single white male driver described as being 40-50 years old with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The young female stated the man asked her to assist him in locating a missing dog. When the young female declined to assist the man he told her if she didn't help him look for the dog, it could get hurt. The young female was able to use her cell phone to pretend to place a call and when the subject saw she was on the phone, he drove off north on Saliman past Seeliger Elementary School.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office reminds parents and guardians to talk with their children about the dangers of strangers and walking alone.

The following website provides some tips and information that can assist in starting the conversation with your children to protect them, and also has some information you can take to prepare in the event a child abduction does occure: http://kidshealth.org/en/parents/abductions.html#. Anyone with information on this particular incident is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).