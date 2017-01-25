Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats | NevadaAppeal.com

A Carson Middle School student has been arrested following threats against the school.

Officials were made aware of the threats Jan. 12. Superintendent Richard Stokes said the district could not disclose exactly what those threats were or how they were made.

“We received information that a student had made threats of violence at Carson Middle School,” Stokes said. “We have school resource officers at the site so law enforcement was involved and the student has been suspended.”

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrested the student at home Jan. 12 and he was transported to juvenile detention, Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

“An incident did occur and a risk assessment was done that night,” Furlong said. “Threats were made to students and faculty, but we worked closely with the school and the school resource officers.”

The student is suspended until the resolution of this incident, and Stokes said they’re taking every measure to make sure the student is afforded all of his due process rights.

“We do believe the school is safe and that every threat related to this has been detained,” Stokes said.

Furlong said he has been informed the student’s family has been cooperative with law enforcement.