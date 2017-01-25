Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats
January 25, 2017
A Carson Middle School student has been arrested following threats against the school.
Officials were made aware of the threats Jan. 12. Superintendent Richard Stokes said the district could not disclose exactly what those threats were or how they were made.
“We received information that a student had made threats of violence at Carson Middle School,” Stokes said. “We have school resource officers at the site so law enforcement was involved and the student has been suspended.”
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrested the student at home Jan. 12 and he was transported to juvenile detention, Sheriff Ken Furlong said.
“An incident did occur and a risk assessment was done that night,” Furlong said. “Threats were made to students and faculty, but we worked closely with the school and the school resource officers.”
The student is suspended until the resolution of this incident, and Stokes said they’re taking every measure to make sure the student is afforded all of his due process rights.
“We do believe the school is safe and that every threat related to this has been detained,” Stokes said.
Furlong said he has been informed the student’s family has been cooperative with law enforcement.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to stab man says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in purse snatching
- Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats
- Man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to stab man says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Avalanche closes highway near Lake Tahoe; no school in Reno
- Bypassing the weather: Bypass still on schedule despite storms
- Overview of proposed $26 billion state budget under way | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm by felon says Carson City Sheriff’s Office