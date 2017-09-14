Carson City Sheriff’s Log: Man arrested after domestic battery incident

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

• At 10:29 a.m., Jerome Paul Jacinto, 32, was booked on suspicion of six charges, three of them felonies, after deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Woodside Drive on a report of domestic battery. Investigators reported the victim had a bruise and scratch on her face and dents in the side of her car where Jacinto, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly kicked the car door. When they went to his residence on East Nye Lane, he's accused of trying to flee on foot. A weapon was discovered at the residence, a violation since Jacinto is an ex-felon, along with a vehicle reported stolen out of California in August.

He was booked on suspicion of felony counts of possessing stolen property, destruction of property and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, resisting a police officer and making threats. Total bail in the case was set at $37,000.

• At 3:53 p.m., a 36-year-old landscaper was charged on suspicion of grand larceny. Joshua Rudy of Reno was accused by security at Kohl's of attempting to leave the store with $670 worth of merchandise without paying. According to security officers, two other suspects outran Rudy and store employees and left the scene in a vehicle. Bail was set at $25,000.

THURSDAY

• At 2:59 a.m., a 44-year-old Carson man was arrested after a deputy stopped him at North Carson Street and Winnie Lane because his bicycle didn't have a headlight. A records check revealed an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a traffic case. He was ordered held in lieu of $1,070 bail.