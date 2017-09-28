Carson City Sheriff’s Office receives $43,000 grant
September 28, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff's Office has received a $43,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety to support the Sheriff's Office participation in Joining Forces safety campaigns during the year.
Joining Forces is a highly visible, multi-jusrisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada's roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.
The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed and pedestrian safety.
Thanks to this grant award, the Sheriff's Office will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events through September 2018.
Law enforcement personnel will continue to enforce traffic safety laws year-round as part of their commitment to reduce crashes and save lives.
Whether you're a driver, passenger or pedestrian, the Carson City Sheriff's Office reminds everyone to make safety a top priority.
— Carson City Sheriff's Sgt. Earl Mays
