Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in purse snatching | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a purse snatching.

On Jan. 10, two suspects entered a local business in Carson City and stole the victim’s purse and wallet. The suspects then used the victim’s card at another local business. The suspects are described as a male and female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.