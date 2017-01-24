Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in purse snatching | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects in purse snatching
January 24, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a purse snatching.
On Jan. 10, two suspects entered a local business in Carson City and stole the victim’s purse and wallet. The suspects then used the victim’s card at another local business. The suspects are described as a male and female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sal Acosta at 775-283-7855 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.
