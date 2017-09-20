Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for interested persons for their Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff program.

Volunteers assist with a number of law enforcement duties that enable deputies to spend more time on law enforcement duties.

Currently, there are opportunities and supportive services for the front counter support providing clerical duties, addressing questions and offering information to the public; Patrol operations assist at accidents, parking violations and other activities; jail visitation appointment scheduling; and VIPS for Vets program to provide support services to veterans.

No experience is needed to volunteer and training will be provided.

Interested parties should contact Ken Smith at 775-283-7810 for information or pick up an application at the front counter of the Sheriff's Office at 911 E. Musser Street.