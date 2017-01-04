Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks information on fraud suspect | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’ Office has identified a suspect in multiple credit card fraud incidents.

The female suspect, Amanda Barrett, 31, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., has been identified as the suspect in several credit card fraud and commercial burglaries. She’s suspected of entering the El Centro Market in Carson City on several occasions in November and December of 2016 and purchasing merchandise with fraudulent credit cards.

She’s described as a white female with long dark hair and a large tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Barrett also has an outstanding warrant out of Los Angeles County, Calif.

Citizens are advised to not approach Barrett if located and contact the local law enforcement agency if located.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Olson at 775-283-7856 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.