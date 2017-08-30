Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks information on vehicle burglary suspect

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a vehicle burglary suspect.

On Aug. 23, at 3:15 a.m., the suspect took the vehicle from a local business in Carson City.

A suspect was observed on surveillance cameras and is described as a white male with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants and may be driving a 1997 to 2002 white Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office dispatch at 775-887-2677, investigations, Detective Sal Acosta, 775-283-7855.