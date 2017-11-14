Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in burglary
November 14, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in attempting to locate a person of interest possibly involved in a local residential burglary.
Sara Jones, also known as Jackie Jones, has an active warrant with the Reno courts and is a person of interest in a Carson City burglary.
If anyone has any information on Jones, call the Carson City Sheriff's office at 775-887-2677.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Two arrested after stealing from merchants says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
- Two arrested on possession with intent to sell, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City woman arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested on child endangerment, DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for injured Carson High students
- Seven juveniles injured in rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road
- Candlelight gathering for area students Sunday
- Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students
- Carson City Undersheriff Albertsen to retire after 35 years