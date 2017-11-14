 Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in burglary | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in burglary

Nevada Appeal staff report

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in attempting to locate a person of interest possibly involved in a local residential burglary.

Sara Jones, also known as Jackie Jones, has an active warrant with the Reno courts and is a person of interest in a Carson City burglary.

If anyone has any information on Jones, call the Carson City Sheriff's office at 775-887-2677.

Go back to article