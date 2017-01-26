Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in credit card heist | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in credit card heist
January 26, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a suspect in a stolen credit card incident.
On Jan. 16, an unknown female was captured on video using a stolen credit card that was taken during a vehicle burglary earlier that day. The female was seen using the card at a local business and a Reno-area fast food restaurant.
She’s driving a white Ford Ranger pick-up that contains a lot of items in the bed of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858 or Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.
