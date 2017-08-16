$500 reward in Carson City vehicle burglary case

Secret Witness is offering a $500 award for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a rash of vehicle and commercial burglaries and destruction of property being investigated by the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 9 at 9:30 p.m., near the 3400 block of Executive Pointe Way, a suspect was observed on surveillance attempting to break into a vehicle and commercial building.

Investigators also believe the suspect is involved in vehicle burglaries that occurred at the Lompa Lane St. Theresa's Church, the Russell Way Foothill Gardens apartment and the Highway 50 Foodmax.

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male with short hair or a shaved head. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue University of Nevada logo, yellow or orange shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff' Office dispatch at 775-887-2677, Investigations Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW. All calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous.