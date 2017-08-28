Carson City Sheriff’s Office: This is no way to use a roasted chicken

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 9:38 a.m., Joseph Gonzales, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony obtaining money under false pretenses warrant and violation of bail conditions after deputies responded to reports of an unwanted subject near the 2000 block of College Parkway. Gonzales was also later charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after an inventory of his property at the jail. Bail was set at $10,500.

At 12:39 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear, following too closely and license suspended after deputies responded to reports of an accident near William Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $1,430.

At 5:07 p.m., Tyler Lawson, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 3300 block of Imperial Way. No bail was set.

SATURDAY

At 7:02 a.m., Angela Isaac-Castaneda, 37, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and felony child abduction/concealment after deputies responded to reports of a missing child following a custody dispute near the 40 block of Gardengate. The child and Isaac-Castaneda were located on Tiger Drive. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 8:38 a.m., a 47-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and four counts of destruction of property/vandalism after deputies responded to reports of vehicles being vandalized with eggs, beer bottles and a roasted chicken near the 400 block of Lee Street. Bail was set at $2,150.

At 1:33 p.m., Claude Withraw, 58, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated man near the 700 block of Fleischmann Way. Bail was set at $2,500.

At 9:08 p.m., Scott Shields, 45, of Fernley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, misuse of 911 and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a man claiming his children were killed by ghosts near the 4000 block of Curry Street. Bail was set at $6,000.

SUNDAY

At 1:40 a.m., Enele Tuamoheloa, 54, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to reports of a woman screaming for help in a van at the Carson Street Casino Fandango. The van was located near Highway 50 and Golf Club Drive. At the same incident, a 49-year-old transient woman was arrested on violation of a temporary protection order. Bail for Tuamoheloa was set at $15,000 and bail for the woman was set at $3,000.

At 9:28 a.m., Raymond Ocha, 46, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with strangulation near Clear Creek Avenue. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 11:22 a.m., Jeanne Restiani-Roby, 65, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items at the William Street Smiths. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 8:46 p.m., an 18-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, no valid driver's license and minor consuming after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 1500 block of Telegraph. The suspect was located near the 300 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $1,250.

At 10:55 p.m., Julius Lugo, 24, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, lamps on bicycle required and failure to comply warrant after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Highway 50 and Brown Street. Bail was set at $2,915.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.