 Carson City Sheriff’s thankful for identification | NevadaAppeal.com
Special to Nevada Appeal
Carson City Sheriff’s Detective Sal Acosta

Back to: Crime

Carson City Sheriff’s thankful for identification

The Carson City Sheriff's Office would like to extend its gratitude to the community for its assistance in the identification of the suspect in a vehicle theft case.

Deputies had been looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle at a local business Aug. 23.

Although specific details of the case will not be disclosed, the suspect was positively identified.

It's with the continued cooperation between the Carson City Sheriff's Office and the community these cases continue to have the best possible conclusions.