Carson City woman arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 10:05 a.m., Joyce Lenson, 64, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident near Sherman and Airport. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 7:25 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both of Carson City, were arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3800 block of Highway 50. Bail for the 26-year-old was set at $215 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $655.

THURSDAY

At 12:21 a.m., Monica Valdivia, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of a felony embezzlement warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 200 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $10,000.

Recommended Stories For You

At 1:28 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense, violation of Department of Alternative Sentencing, obstructing and minor consuming near the 600 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $7,400.