Carson City woman arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 9, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 10:05 a.m., Joyce Lenson, 64, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a road rage incident near Sherman and Airport. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 7:25 p.m., a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both of Carson City, were arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3800 block of Highway 50. Bail for the 26-year-old was set at $215 and bail for the 27-year-old was set at $655.
THURSDAY
At 12:21 a.m., Monica Valdivia, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of a felony embezzlement warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 200 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $10,000.
At 1:28 a.m., a 20-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense, violation of Department of Alternative Sentencing, obstructing and minor consuming near the 600 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $7,400.
