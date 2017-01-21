Chase through Washoe Valley ends in arrest | NevadaAppeal.com

Chase through Washoe Valley ends in arrest
January 21, 2017
A California man was arrested on multiple charges after a report of a domestic battery inside a vehicle resulted in a vehicle and foot pursuit through Washoe Valley on Thursday morning.
A Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant spotted a red Hyundai matching the description of the reported vehicle southbound near the Mt. Rose Highway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, NHP spokesman Dan Gordon said Saturday morning.
The Hyundai failed to stop and continued down Highway 395 and turned onto East Lake to head back into Reno. The NHP sergeant bumped the Hyundai forcing it into a concrete barrier on the side of the road.
The driver, identified as Tyrone Thomas Preciado Sr., 36, of California fled the vehicle and ran across both directions of the freeway. Troopes pursued him and were able to capture him.
Two troopers received minor injuries jumping over a barbed wire fence.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Preciado was booked into Washoe County Jail on charges of reckless driving, DUI drugs, felony eluding law enforcement and domestic battery.
