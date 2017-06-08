‘Dark Side of Social Media’ to be covered at Carson City forum | NevadaAppeal.com

‘Dark Side of Social Media’ to be covered at Carson City forum
June 8, 2017
The Dark Side of Social Media is the topic of the next Sierra Nevada Forums event.
Lt. Raymond Spencer, commander of the vice and sex trafficking section, Las Vegas Metro Police Department, will speak about the dangers adults and children face online, and ways for parents and guardians to keep kids safe.
The free discussion is June 13 at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6.
Donations are accepted and there's a no-host bar available for drinks and snacks.
For information, call 690-3913 or go online to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.
