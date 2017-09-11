Dayton man arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 10:45 a.m., a 21-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 500 block of Long Street. Bail was set at $300.

At 1:29 p.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 500 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 3:14 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of smoking or consuming marijuana in public and destroying/concealing evidence after deputies observed a man smoking a joint on the sidewalk near Rand Avenue and Rand Court. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 5:33 p.m., a 72-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated driver at the Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 10:15 p.m., Isai Ramirez, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Anderson and William Streets. At the same incident, a 36-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear, suspended registration and license suspended. No bail for Ramirez was set and bail for the second man was set at $740.

SATURDAY

At 10:52 a.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, failure to maintain a lane, suspended driver's license and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson Street and Nye Lane. Bail was set at $1,640.

At 4:09 p.m., James Fowler, 29, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony convicted person in possession of body armor and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man sleeping on the jersey barrier above I-580.

At 8:35 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and license plate required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Industrial Park and Idaho. Bail was set at $1,025.

At 9:02 p.m., a 41-year-old Sacramento, Calif., man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated subject near the William Street Jack in the Box. Bail was set at $500.

At 9:37 p.m., a 64-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated driver at the Carson Street McDonalds. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:19 p.m., Robert Schmitt, 51, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Gordon and Brown. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 11:40 p.m., a 28-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, riding a bicycle on the roadways and contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Carson and Long Streets. Bail was set at $800.

SUNDAY

At 7:25 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports to keep the peace near the 2500 block of Fieldcrest Drive. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 11:18 p.m., a 25-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of drunken pedestrian on the roadway after deputies responded to reports of a man stating he was being chased near the 1000 block of Plaza Street. Bail was set at $40.

MONDAY

At 1:35 a.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of Department of Alternative Sentencing probation violation after deputies conducted a business check at the Jackpot Crossing Casino. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes.

Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.