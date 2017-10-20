Dayton man held on trespassing charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 7:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Dayton man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and destruction of property after deputies responded to reports of an unknown man in a residence near the 700 block of Spear Street. Bail was set at $2,650.

At 4:29 p.m., a 26-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of expired registration and driving on a suspended license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2700 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $525.

At 6 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop at Mills Park. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:31 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of obtaining money under false pretenses and attempting to obtain money under false pretenses after deputies responded to reports of a larceny at the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $2,000.

At 7:49 p.m., Jonathan Baumgardner, 34, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near the 2000 block of College Parkway. No bail was set.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.