Distracted drive arrestested on suspicion of DUI says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 12:26 a.m., a 23-year-old Fernley man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, violation of instruction permit, no proof of insurance, no proof of registration and a bench warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Saliman Road and William Street. Bail was set at $2,725.

At 9:01 a.m., a 22-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, open container, basic speed and disobeying traffic control devices after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 1100 block of Fairview Drive. Bail was set at $1,190.

At 4:17 p.m., a 69-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of unlawful talking/texting while driving, DUI-second offense, temporary protection order violation and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of an order violation near the 1600 block of Buzzy’s Ranch Road. Bail was set at $3,550.

At 8:36 p.m., a 34-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and no insurance after deputies responded to reports of an accident near the 3600 block of S. Carson Street. The suspect was detained near the 4300 block of S. Carson Street. Bail was set at $2,100.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.