Douglas County adds charges on to men who were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrested two men suspected of committing multiple residential burglaries around the two counties in the last week.

The burglaries happened in Douglas County on White Oak Loop in the Arbor Gardens subdivision, Fremont Avenue and Melbourne Way, both in the Johnson Lane area. In the Carson area, the suspects allegedly burglarized homes on Crain Street, and in the area of Long and Mountain Streets.

Investigative leads developed throughout the investigation led investigators to a residence in Dayton, where two subjects were located in possession of stolen property from burglaries which had occurred in both counties. Farron Cook, 27, and Cody Jeffcoat, 30, were both booked into the Carson City Jail for burglary. Both subjects bail has been set at $100,000. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be filed in Douglas County and Carson City.

Sheriff Pierini credits outstanding police work and cooperation between the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as being key elements in a successful investigation that has resulted in the arrests of these suspected active burglars.