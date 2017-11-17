Gardnerville woman held on 11 felonies, according to Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

A Gardnerville woman was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail on a list of 11 felony counts. Mindy Jean Newberg-Frontino, 34, surrendered to deputies at the Carson City Jail on Thursday. She faces one charge of possession of a false ID for the purpose of theft/credit fraud. In addition, she faces five counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and another five counts of burglary based on warrants issued by Justice of the Peace John Tatro. The false ID count is a Category C felony but the other charges are in Category B. the burglary counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and the false pretenses counts by up to six years apiece.

THURSDAY

• At 12:40 p.m., two jail prisoners were charged with felonies after a fight the arrest reports said had been brewing for about a week. The report states Micheal Kever had been making racial remarks toward Alfredo Valdez for about a week before the fist fight. Neither inmate was seriously injured. Each was charged with two felony counts of battery by a prisoner and ordered held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

• At 8:30 a.m., a 57-year-old Carson City man was arrested on the suspicion of disorderly conduct after deputies responded to a report of a man standing in the hospital entrance yelling at people entering the hospital. Deputies said he refused to stop yelling when they arrived and was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct, held in lieu of $150 bail.

• At 12:30 p.m., a 33-year-old Reno cook was arrested on suspicion of trespass after attempting to enter the Carson City Walmart. The arrest report said he was barred from the Fallon Walmart for attempting to use stolen gift cards and under Walmart policy, anyone barred from one store is barred from all Walmart stores. He was ordered held in lieu of $150 bail.

• At 5:11 p.m., a 49-year-old Carson woman was arrested after reports she went to The Bridge on North Stewart Street in violation of a stalking protection order barring her from that location and from contact with the individual named in the stalking case. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

FRIDAY

• At 2:46 a.m., David Valenzuela, 41, of Long Beach, Calif., was arrested at the Eastgate Siding and Flint Drive. He was stopped after a patrol deputy saw his vehicle in the area. A background check revealed he had an extensive history for drug possession and theft with multiple convictions, according to the arrest report.

The deputy's drug dog was alerted when brought to the vehicle and the report says a search revealed a needle containing heroin. Valenzuela was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and five misdemeanor counts including possession of paraphernalia, failing to register as a felon and driving on a suspended license with no proof of insurance and an expired registration. Bail was set at $4,775.