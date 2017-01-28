Grammy winner headed to trial | NevadaAppeal.com

A Washoe County Grammy Award winner will go to trial in June on charges he sold methamphetamine.

Randy C. Cantor, 58, was arrested in May 2016 in the Mont Bleu Casino Parking Lot in Stateline for allegedly selling 57.9 grams of methamphetamine. He denied the charges Tuesday in Douglas County District Court.

Prior to the arrest a Tri NET Task Force officer supervised a purchase of methamphetamine from Cantor. Paraphernalia was also found on Cantor at the time of his arrest.

Cantor won a Latin Grammy in 2002 for his work on the album “Soy” by Mexican artist Alejandra Guzman. Cantor has also worked with artists such as Ricky Martin, Lita Ford, Bon Jovi, Kool & the Gang and Foreigner, according to allmusic.com. His work on Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” earned him a Grammy nomination for best arrangement.

Cantor’s trial is set for June 28-30.