Help sought in Carson City theft cases; rewards offered

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the owner of a vehicle used in several crimes.

The vehicle, described as a black Toyota 4-Runner with black wheels and tires, was used in a credit card fraud case.

On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., a white adult male took a victim's wallet from his vehicle at the Carson Hot Springs, then drove to the Market Street Walmart and used the credit card to purchase merchandise.

The vehicle also had roof racks, a brush guard, fog lamps and floor boards. It also appears to be a model from 1996 to 2002.

If the vehicle is located or anyone has information about the owner, contact Detective Olson at 775-283-7856 or call Dispatch at 775-887-2677.

Secret Witness is also offering a reward in the amount of $250 for information in the case.

Secret Witness is also offering a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the theft of a handicap tricycle in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in attempting to locate a stolen adult handicap trike style bicycle. The bike was taken from the Carson Mall, 1227 S. Carson St. on Oct. 30. The public is urged to call the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-COPS (2677) if they have any information on the persons involved.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in both these cases. Anyone having information relating to these crimes or the suspects should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 283-7853, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

All calls to Secret Witness remain anonymous.