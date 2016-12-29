Information sought on Carson City William Street burglary | NevadaAppeal.com

Information sought on Carson City William Street burglary
December 29, 2016
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two suspects who may be involved in a vape store burglary.
On Dec. 21, two unknown suspects broke into the William Street Butts Out Vapor Store. The suspects smashed the glass out of the display cabinet and stole an undisclosed amount of vaping equipment and supplies.
The suspects’ faces were covered by masks.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Carson City Sheriff’s Dispatch at 775-887-2677.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Men arrested after exposing themselves, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff’s Log
- Man arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Domestic violence in Carson City: Father who lost daughter says education is key