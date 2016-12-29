Information sought on Carson City William Street burglary | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two suspects who may be involved in a vape store burglary.

On Dec. 21, two unknown suspects broke into the William Street Butts Out Vapor Store. The suspects smashed the glass out of the display cabinet and stole an undisclosed amount of vaping equipment and supplies.

The suspects’ faces were covered by masks.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850 or Carson City Sheriff’s Dispatch at 775-887-2677.