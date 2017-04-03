Information sought on vandalism of newspaper racks | NevadaAppeal.com

Mechanical racks of Swift Communications' owned newspapers — the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier and the Lahontan Valley News — have been broken into and vandalized in recent weeks.

The racks located throughout Carson City, Virginia City, Dayton, Minden, Gardnerville, Fish Springs and Fallon have been vandalized.

Racks have been broken into with money stolen or the have been vandalized to the point of needing repair. Total amount of damage reported is more than $1,000.

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating. Security measures at the racks also have been instituted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Circulation Director Candice Lindsey at 775-881-1233 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.