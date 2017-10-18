Inmate dies at state prison in Carson City
October 18, 2017
An inmate died Tuesday at the state prison in Carson City, according to a Nevada Department of Corrections release.
The release said Samuel Blake died Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m., at the regional medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.
Blake, 74, was committed from Clark County on Aug. 26, 1980, and was serving a life sentence for first degree murder.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled and next of kin have been notified.
