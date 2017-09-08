Inmate who walked away in Carson City arrested

Nevada Department of Corrections Officers from the Inspector General's Office arrested an inmate who walked off a work detail without incident on Thursday night.

The investigators arrested Michael Ariola at 8 p.m. at a Reno motel. Ariola has been returned to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ariola, a minimum security inmate, walked away from a work detail near the Department of Motor Vehicles in Carson City. He was being housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp in South Carson City.

Ariola, 35, arrived at NDOC from Pershing County on August 11. He was serving 16 to 72 months for possession of stolen property.