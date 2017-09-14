James Leo Hamrick, 56, of Dayton found guilty of first degree murder

James Leo Hamrick, 56, of Dayton, was found guilty of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and destruction of evidence, following a week long jury trial in Yerington.

Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye announced the guilty verdict in a Thursday press release.

Hamrick murdered Toni Marie Davis, 60, on April 28, 2016, at their home in Dayton. Hamrick was at home alone with Davis for a short time before he killed her. Hamrick's brother, Lewis returned to the home to find his wife and brother missing.

Davis never returned and she was reported missing to local law enforcement. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Detective Division, and the Nevada Division of Investigations investigated the case. During the course of the investigation they were led to the body of Davis. It took nearly three weeks of searching and investigation before law enforcement found Davis' body. Hamrick was arrested and charged with the murder and destruction of evidence for hiding the body. He also hid the murder weapon, which was a small-caliber handgun.

“Law enforcement worked diligently to locate the victim and bring this case to prosecution.”Stephen B. RyeLyon County District Attorney

"We hope that this verdict will help bring some closure to the spouse, family and friends of the victim in this case," Rye said. "Law enforcement worked diligently to locate the victim and bring this case to prosecution so that Hamrick could be held responsible for this crime."

Recommended Stories For You

The Third Judicial District Court will sentence Hamrick on a date to be determined. Jeremy Reichenberg and Brian Haslem prosecuted this case for the Lyon County District Attorney.