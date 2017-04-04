Juveniles captured in burglary in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Two juveniles have been identified in the Cowboy Liquor store burglary Sunday.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were identified as suspects in the burglary, where two males broke the front door windows and stole multiple bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

Both juveniles have been booked into the Carson City Juvenile Detention Facility on burglary charges. The 13-year-old was also arrested this morning following a disturbance and short foot chase at Carson Middle School and was book on unrelated charges as well.