Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 28, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 11:04 a.m., Colton Corrales, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, trespassing and tampering with a motor vehicle after deputies responded to reports of a man trying to break into vehicles near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $5,400.
At 11:49 a.m., Steven Sleine, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, disregard for safety and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening others with a knife near the 1800 block of Spooner Drive. Bail was set at $45,500.
At 1:18 p.m., a 62-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2700 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $500.
At 5:50 p.m., Alida Rios, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, felony using false identification to avoid prosecution and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items near the 3900 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $48,000.
At 10:39 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of an extended violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Pheasant Drive and Latigo Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
FRIDAY
At 1:51 a.m., Lindsie Newman, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance warrant, felony trafficking of a controlled substance warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Carson Street Motel 6. Bail was set at $26,000.
At 3:30 a.m., Jimmy Terry, 30, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a warrant check at the William Street Gold Dust West. Bail was set at $3,500.
At 4:36 a.m., a 56-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Proctor streets. Bail was set at $1,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
