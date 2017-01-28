Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 11:04 a.m., Colton Corrales, 23, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, trespassing and tampering with a motor vehicle after deputies responded to reports of a man trying to break into vehicles near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. Bail was set at $5,400.

At 11:49 a.m., Steven Sleine, 48, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, disregard for safety and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening others with a knife near the 1800 block of Spooner Drive. Bail was set at $45,500.

At 1:18 p.m., a 62-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2700 block of Menlo Drive. Bail was set at $500.

At 5:50 p.m., Alida Rios, 42, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery, felony using false identification to avoid prosecution and violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of a man taking items near the 3900 block of South Carson Street. Bail was set at $48,000.

At 10:39 p.m., a 43-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of an extended violation after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Pheasant Drive and Latigo Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

FRIDAY

At 1:51 a.m., Lindsie Newman, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance warrant, felony trafficking of a controlled substance warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Carson Street Motel 6. Bail was set at $26,000.

At 3:30 a.m., Jimmy Terry, 30, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a warrant check at the William Street Gold Dust West. Bail was set at $3,500.

At 4:36 a.m., a 56-year-old Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Proctor streets. Bail was set at $1,000.

