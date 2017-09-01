Man arrested after threats with shotgun, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 1, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
THURSDAY
At 6:22 a.m., Shawn Heldoorn, 36, of Silver Springs, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man with a shotgun threatening people near the 1600 block of Mallory Way. Bail was set at $60,000.
At 11:36 a.m., a 39-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of violation of pre-trial supervision after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2100 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $9,000.
At 5:08 p.m., a 24-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 2700 block of Mayflower Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 5:21 p.m., a 41-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2900 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $215.
At 6:45 p.m., Joshua Irvine, 39, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony false identification and petit larceny warrant after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3300 block of Butti Way. Bail was set at $5,640.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
