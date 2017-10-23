Man arrested after trying to fight deputies, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 10:58 a.m., Melissa Mulder, 27, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and obstruction after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 3000 block of Northgate Lane. At the same incident, a 64-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and a 36-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery warrant. Bail for Mulder was set at $2,750, bail for the 64-year-old was set at $250 and bail for the 36-year-old was set at $3,000.

At 4:29 p.m., a 23-year-old Reno woman was arrested on suspicion of petit larceny and two warrants after deputies responded to reports of a woman taking items from the Market Street Walmart. Bail was set at $1,405.

At 9:52 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Carson and Koontz. Bail was set at $1,000.

SATURDAY

At 11:30 a.m., Gerson Meza, 21, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance warrant, domestic battery, resisting a police officer with violence and battery on a peace officer after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near the 3200 block of Imperial Drive. Meza attempted to fight deputies, hitting and kicking them while he was being arrested, and injured one deputy. At the same incident, a 20-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and obstructing. Bail for Meza was set at $166,500 and bail for the woman was set at $3,500.

At 12:27 p.m., a 36-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after deputies responded to reports of an intrusion alarm near the 1800 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $150.

At 4:01 a.m., a 23-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of violation of probation after deputies responded to reports of a possible battery at the Carson Street Nugget Casino. Bail was set at $6,000.

At 6:42 p.m., Thomas Fried, 42, of Sun Valley, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon, no proof of insurance and tail lamps required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 2700 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $25,625.

At 8:44 p.m., David Ramey, 43, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding with endangerment, DUI, reckless driver and obstructing after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop near the 1600 block of Airport Road. Deputies detained Ramey near Highway 50 and Airport Road after a deputy had to ram his vehicle. Bail was set at $21,800.

At 10:42 p.m., Charlene Benitez, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and suspended driver's license after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Spear and Fall. Bail was set at $4,600.

SUNDAY

At 10:35 a.m., a 24-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a warrant service near the 1400 block of Edmonds Drive. Bail was set at $315.

At 4:08 p.m., Alexandrew Vail, 23, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation hold, felony ex-felon in possession of a firearm and felony grand larceny of a firearm near the 700 block of Hot Springs Road. At the same incident, Cesar Gutierrez, 23, of Reno, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole and probation violation. Bail for Vail was set at $40,000 and no bail for Gutierrez was set.

At 4:35 p.m., a 38-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery-second offense and failure to appear near the 1400 block of Peters Street. Bail was set at $5,500.

At 10:38 p.m., Brianna Boyd, 29, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near 5th Street and Saliman Road. Bail was set at $7,000.

At 11:37 p.m., a 36-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of pretrial sentencing after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check near 20 College Parkway. Bail was set at $3,000.

MONDAY

At 12:29 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of drunken pedestrian and contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Long and Peters Street. At the same incident, a 58-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of drunken pedestrian and consuming alcohol in public. Bail for the 40-year-old was set at $525 and bail for the 58-year-old was set at $175.

At 12:51 a.m., a 29-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Highway 50 and Edmonds. Bail was set at $1,855.

At 4:20 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near Carson and Bath Streets. Bail was set at $165.

At 5:57 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of violation of a suspended sentence after deputies responded to reports of unwanted subjects near the N. Carson Street AM/PM gas station. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.