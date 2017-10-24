Man arrested for brandishing knife, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 24, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 9 a.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to reports of a suspicious subject near the 1100 block of Kennedy Drive. No bail was set.
At 10:01 p.m., a 30-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to reports of a man brandishing a knife near the 1900 block of William Street. Bail was set at $1,150.
At 10:39 p.m., a 55-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of drunken pedestrian on the roadway after deputies conducted a pedestrian stop near John and Fall streets. Bail was set at $25.
TUESDAY
At 12:09 a.m., a 19-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near 5th Street and Allouette Way. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 1:36 a.m., a 50-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt after deputies responded to reports of a domestic battery near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $500.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
