Man arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 15, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 7:33 p.m., Stacy Coker, 44, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering a forged instrument and felony obtaining money under false pretenses after deputies conducted a warrant service near the Carson Street Woody's Casino. Bail was set at $20,000.
At 7:31 p.m., a 27-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear after deputies responded to an open 911 call near the 1300 block on N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $295.
At 10:39 p.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to an intoxicated driver near the 3500 block of N. Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 11:29 p.m., a 22-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, suspended license and turn signals required after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the 3300 block of Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,525.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
