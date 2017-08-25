Man arrested for DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 11:53 p.m., a 28-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and open container after deputies initiated a traffic stop near I-580 and Highway 50. Bail was set at $1,100.

FRIDAY

At 12:14 a.m., a 40-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a restraining order after deputies responded to reports of a court order violation near the 1400 block of Rand Avenue. Bail was set at $1,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.