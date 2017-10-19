Man arrested for felony assault with deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

WEDNESDAY

At 8:17 a.m., Justin Bryant, 34, of Carson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon after deputies responded to reports of a man pointing a shotgun at a woman near the 600 block of Airport Road. Bail was set at $20,000.

At 4:13 p.m., Jeanette Brooks, 50, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, no valid driver's license and expired registration after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Humboldt and Long. Bail was set at $5,125.

At 6:20 p.m., Patrick Tomsha, 55, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of missing gold coins near the 400 block of Sunwood Drive. Bail was set at $25,000.

At 8:04 p.m., Dylan Higday, 19, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife near the 1200 block of Palo Verde Drive. Higday was later located at the William Street Starbucks. Bail was set at $23,000.

At 8:52 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 2100 block of Bunch Way. Bail was set at $3,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.