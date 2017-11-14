Man arrested for grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
November 14, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 4:02 p.m., Mark Samaniego, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking a wallet near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Samaniego was arrested near the 100 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $25,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Two arrested after stealing from merchants says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City man pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
- Two arrested on possession with intent to sell, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City woman arrested on felony assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Woman arrested on child endangerment, DUI, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
Trending Sitewide
- Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil for injured Carson High students
- Seven juveniles injured in rollover crash on Kings Canyon Road
- Candlelight gathering for area students Sunday
- Carson City and Dayton communities come together after rollover injures seven students
- Carson City Undersheriff Albertsen to retire after 35 years