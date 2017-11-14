 Man arrested for grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested for grand larceny, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

Nevada Appeal staff report

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 4:02 p.m., Mark Samaniego, 32, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand larceny after deputies responded to reports of a man taking a wallet near the 1900 block of N. Carson Street. Samaniego was arrested near the 100 block of Winnie Lane. Bail was set at $25,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.

