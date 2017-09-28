Man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
September 28, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
WEDNESDAY
At 9:50 p.m., a 51-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of civil protective custody near the Carson Tahoe Hospital. No bail was set.
At 10:21 p.m., a 25-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct after deputies responded to reports of a man sleeping on the sidewalk near the 2700 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $1,150.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
