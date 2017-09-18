Man arrested for threatening with hunting knife

A Carson City man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening Walmart staff with a hunting knife.

Deputies responded to reports of a subject threatening with a knife at the Walmart at 5:21 p.m. According to reports, Walmart Loss Prevention Officers attempted to detain a man, later identified as 34-year-old Keith Price Jr., for shoplifting when Price pulled a knife on the two men.

Price then fled the scene toward the 600 block of Hot Springs Road before deputies arrived on scene. Reports said deputies saw Price throw a black hat, sunglasses and a black pouch on the ground while running away from officers. Price then tried to unsuccessfully force his way into one of the apartments.

Deputies tried to apphrehend Price with their weapons drawn, reports said. Price kept yelling "You better shoot me, you better shoot me" to officers while reaching toward the knife pouch on his hip.

Price eventually surrendered to deputies after a brief struggle.

Deputies found several of the stolen Walmart items, as well as drug paraphernalia, scales and 11.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Recommended Stories For You

Price was transported to the hospital for medical clearance after complaining of his back hurting. He was cleared from the hospital about 8 p.m., with possible bruised ribs.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony trafficking, felony sales of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of bail conditions.

Price's bail was set at $114,000.