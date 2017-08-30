Man arrested in Carson City for wielding meat cleaver

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of waving a knife at a Carson City gas station.

Timothy Scanlon, 41, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. after deputies responded to reports of a man waving a meat cleaver around at the S. Carson Street AM/PM gas station. When deputies arrived on scene Scanlon put the knife in a sheath and set it down and deputies ordered him to come to the front of the patrol vehicle. As they attempted to detain him, he broke free of the deputy's grip, pushed him and started running, according to reports. Deputies attempted to detain him twice, but because he was shirtless and sweaty, deputies couldn't get a grip on him, reports said.

In order to detain him, deputies struck Scanlon once with a baton, however, Scanlon attempted to run for a third time before deputies tackled him to the ground and struck him with the baton two more times. Scanlon finally complied after fighting with deputies for several minutes.

Scanlon also tried to provide deputies with a false name of Scott Odenwalder, however deputies were able to identify Scanlon by his tattoos. Deputies discovered Scanlon is wanted in a stolen vehicle case in Utah.

Scanlon was taken to the hospital for medical clearance where he had a few stitches on his right leg.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony providing false identification to avoid prosecution, felony fugitive from justice and obstructing. His bail was set at $10,300.