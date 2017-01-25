Man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 4:41 p.m., Dennis Adair, 67, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Highway 50 Arco gas station. Bail was set at $35,000.

At 4:57 p.m., Sarah Weidenhammer, 23, of Grant, Mich., was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering a forged instrument warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service at the Highway 50 CVS. Bail was set at $5,000.

At 11:39 p.m., a 66-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated driver near Betts and Curry. Bail was set at $3,000.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:47 p.m., Robert Reeves, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery near the 2300 block of Mayflower Way. Bail was set at $23,000.

