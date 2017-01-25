Man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on assault with a deadly weapon, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
January 25, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 4:41 p.m., Dennis Adair, 67, a transient, was arrested on suspicion of felony fugitive from justice after deputies responded to reports of a welfare check at the Highway 50 Arco gas station. Bail was set at $35,000.
At 4:57 p.m., Sarah Weidenhammer, 23, of Grant, Mich., was arrested on suspicion of felony uttering a forged instrument warrant after deputies conducted a warrant service at the Highway 50 CVS. Bail was set at $5,000.
At 11:39 p.m., a 66-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court after deputies responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated driver near Betts and Curry. Bail was set at $3,000.
WEDNESDAY
At 12:47 p.m., Robert Reeves, 30, of Carson City was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery near the 2300 block of Mayflower Way. Bail was set at $23,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
