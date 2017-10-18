Man arrested on battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 18, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 4:33 p.m., a 45-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of battery after deputies responded to reports of a man taking eye glasses near the S. Carson Street Save Mart. Bail was set at $1,000.
At 8:06 p.m., a 48-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and destruction of property after deputies responded to reports of a man threatening to fight people near the 2700 block of Bel Aire Way. Bail was set at $800.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Reno man arrested on felony parole violation after fight says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- 2 held on domestic battery charges, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Inmate dies at state prison in Carson City
- Two arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on battery charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office