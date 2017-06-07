 Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:45 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 300 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:05 p.m., Jesus Rojas, 19, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony battery against a protected individual with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to reports of a man hitting hospital staff at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $10,000.

