Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

At 1:45 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 300 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.

At 7:05 p.m., Jesus Rojas, 19, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony battery against a protected individual with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to reports of a man hitting hospital staff at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $10,000.

