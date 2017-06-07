Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
June 7, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
TUESDAY
At 1:45 p.m., a 52-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of violation of a temporary protection order after deputies responded to reports of a violation near the 300 block of Carson Meadows Drive. Bail was set at $3,000.
At 7:05 p.m., Jesus Rojas, 19, of Dayton was arrested on suspicion of felony battery against a protected individual with substantial bodily harm after deputies responded to reports of a man hitting hospital staff at the Carson Tahoe Hospital. Bail was set at $10,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Crime
- Man arrested on suspicion of felony trafficking says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Transient arrested for indecent exposure, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Man arrested on battery with substantial bodily harm, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Two arrested on alternative sentencing violations says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Prison for Fernley woman in deadly DUI crash
Trending Sitewide
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- State workers win at the deadline
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Nevada Legislature: Gov. Brian Sandoval signs four of five budget bills as 2017 Legislature closes
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn