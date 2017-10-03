Man arrested on burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
October 3, 2017
The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
MONDAY
At 1:29 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1500 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.
TUESDAY
At 4:42 a.m., Jerett McAlister, 34, of Genoa was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary near the 4000 block of Village Drive. McAlister was later arrested near the 1700 block of Brown Street. Bail was set at $20,000.
The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.
