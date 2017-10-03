Man arrested on burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

MONDAY

At 1:29 p.m., a 32-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery near the 1500 block of North Carson Street. Bail was set at $3,000.

TUESDAY

At 4:42 a.m., Jerett McAlister, 34, of Genoa was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary after deputies responded to reports of a residential burglary near the 4000 block of Village Drive. McAlister was later arrested near the 1700 block of Brown Street. Bail was set at $20,000.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.